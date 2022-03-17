NSW Treasurer warns of market pressures amid mega project blowouts

In an indication of the challenges for the City and Southwest challenge, tender paperwork present the quantity payable to contractors for work at Sydenham station alone is estimated to have surged by $456 million to $757 million.

Loading

Martin Locke, an adjunct professor on the Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies on the University of Sydney, mentioned the federal government might think about delaying initiatives which it had not began building on, such because the Northern Beaches Link motorway and the second stage of the Parramatta mild rail line.

“But it will be problematic to attempt to slow down projects such as the Western Harbour Tunnel and Metro West rail line which they have already awarded contracts for,” he mentioned. “Once you have started, it is prohibitively expensive to put the project on hold.”

Infrastructure Partnerships Australia chief govt Adrian Dwyer mentioned the forces pushing challenge costs up weren’t distinctive to NSW.