NT police need to justify carrying of guns in remote communities, says MP

Three days earlier than his dying, Mr Walker, 19, charged at two native Yuendumu-based policemen with an axe throughout an try at arrest for the breach of a court docket order. No one was injured, and neither officer drew their weapons. Loading While the officers admitted to freezing or being at Mr Walker’s mercy, the trial additionally heard they didn’t consider he meant to harm them. The “axe incident”, because it grew to become identified, was in the end a Warlpiri show of bravado, certainly one of them testified. “There are many fine community police in the Northern Territory who work their guts out to try and work with Aboriginal communities,” Mr Snowdon mentioned. “It’s worth noting the people involved in this incident weren’t [based in Yuendumu]. “In many communities, the police who have been there for some period have become well-loved and are seen as part of the community. I mean, I’ve been to funerals of prominent Aboriginal people where the police have been very important in the funeral ceremonies because of their relationship with the deceased.

“I think we’ve got to be understanding of the circumstances in which [police] work, but also understand and appreciate the frustrations Aboriginal people feel as a result of the justice system.” About 25 per cent of the Northern Territory’s inhabitants is Aboriginal. In Lingiari, which incorporates all over the place exterior the capital of Darwin, it’s greater than 40 per cent, in line with the 2016 Census. The retiring MP joined the Warlpiri in questioning why the 12-person jury was largely caucasian, by crude statement solely, and contained no Aboriginal members. “How does that work?” he requested. “I’m not saying there was any intent around the construct of the jury, but you have to ask the question. I think it’s something worth contemplating a little further.”

Loading In the long-lasting purple centre, the primary inhabitants typically reside in “appalling” situations, whereas disengaged and alienated younger folks in Alice Springs contain themselves in anti-social behaviour on an virtually nightly foundation. The story was complicated, Mr Snowdon mentioned, however, in his view, was rooted in poverty and a way of alienation. “The over-representation of Aboriginal people in the justice system is an international disgrace and there has got to be alternatives,” he mentioned. “It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to send people to prison. Why don’t we spend the hundreds of thousands on prevention strategies at the front end rather than the back? “That’s what we should be doing. Sadly, governments are reluctant to do that, it appears.”