NT prisoner leaps wall, escapes custody

Northern Territory police are trying to find a prisoner who leapt over a wall to flee custody after leaving an Alice Springs courthouse.

Keenan Mitchell, 23, was handcuffed when he ran and jumped the gated compound about 4pm on Tuesday, a police spokesman stated late on Wednesday.

Officers have been making an attempt to move Keenan to the Alice Springs watch home when the incident occurred.

Police and drone models searched the world quickly after however did not discover him.

Police discovered Keenan’s handcuffs close to town’s centre on Wednesday. It is believed somebody helped him to take away them.

A land and air search continues.

Keenan has a medium construct, brief darkish hair and was sporting shorts, a t-shirt and a face masks when he escaped.