NTAGI panel recommends inclusion of Covovax in vaccination drive for 12-17 age group
The Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the NTAGI has
really useful inclusion of the Serum Institute’s Covovax within the
nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme for kids aged 12 to 17
years, sources stated on Friday, Trend reviews citing The Indian
Express.
India’s drug regulator had authorized Covovax for restricted use
in emergency conditions in adults on December 28 final 12 months and in
the 12-17 age group, topic to sure situations, on March 9.
“The COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI (National Technical
Advisory Group on Immunisation) had earlier reviewed knowledge associated
to Covovax and okayed it. The NTAGI’s Standing Technical
Sub-Committee which met on Friday has really useful that the vaccine
can be utilized for 12-17 years age group,” an official supply
stated.
Serum Institute of India (SII) Director for Government and
Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union
Health Ministry not too long ago, requesting for Covovax’s inclusion within the
immunisation drive for these 12 years and above.
Singh had acknowledged that the Pune-based agency needed to supply
Covovax to non-public hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and was
ready for instructions to produce it to the Centre. However, the
value of the vaccine for the federal government was not talked about.
The nation started inoculating kids aged 12-14 from March
16.