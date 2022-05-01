NTAGI panel recommends inclusion of Covovax in vaccination drive for 12-17 age group

The Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the NTAGI has

really useful inclusion of the Serum Institute’s Covovax within the

nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme for kids aged 12 to 17

years, sources stated on Friday, Trend reviews citing The Indian

Express.

India’s drug regulator had authorized Covovax for restricted use

in emergency conditions in adults on December 28 final 12 months and in

the 12-17 age group, topic to sure situations, on March 9.

“The COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI (National Technical

Advisory Group on Immunisation) had earlier reviewed knowledge associated

to Covovax and okayed it. The NTAGI’s Standing Technical

Sub-Committee which met on Friday has really useful that the vaccine

can be utilized for 12-17 years age group,” an official supply

stated.

Serum Institute of India (SII) Director for Government and

Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union

Health Ministry not too long ago, requesting for Covovax’s inclusion within the

immunisation drive for these 12 years and above.

Singh had acknowledged that the Pune-based agency needed to supply

Covovax to non-public hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and was

ready for instructions to produce it to the Centre. However, the

value of the vaccine for the federal government was not talked about.

The nation started inoculating kids aged 12-14 from March

16.