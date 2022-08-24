Europe
NTPC commissions first part of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project
NTPC Limited, a authorities of India enterprise, mentioned it has
commissioned the primary a part of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at
Gandhar in Gujarat.
“Consequent upon profitable commissioning, first half capability
of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar, Gujarat,
is asserted on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of
23.08.2022,” NTPC Limited mentioned in a regulatory submitting to the inventory
exchanges.
With this, the standalone put in and business capability of
NTPC will turn into 55099 MW, whereas the group put in and business
capability of NTPC will turn into 69464 MW.
NTPC is India’s largest energy utility. It plans to turn into a 130
GW firm by 2032.