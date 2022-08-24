NTPC commissions first part of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project

NTPC Limited, a authorities of India enterprise, mentioned it has

commissioned the primary a part of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at

Gandhar in Gujarat.

“Consequent upon profitable commissioning, first half capability

of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar, Gujarat,

is asserted on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of

23.08.2022,” NTPC Limited mentioned in a regulatory submitting to the inventory

exchanges.

With this, the standalone put in and business capability of

NTPC will turn into 55099 MW, whereas the group put in and business

capability of NTPC will turn into 69464 MW.

NTPC is India’s largest energy utility. It plans to turn into a 130

GW firm by 2032.