Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of brutal murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule | News24

Ntuthuko Shoba has been discovered responsible of the homicide of the mom of his unborn little one, Tshegofatso Pule.

However, Shoba was discovered not responsible of a cost of defeating the ends of justice.

The verdict comes practically two years after the brutal homicide of 28-year-old Pule on 4 June 2020.

Tshegofatso Pule. Twitter Twitter

She was shot in Noordgesig and her closely pregnant physique was discovered hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

Handing down judgment within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, Acting Judge Stuart Wilson mentioned, amongst different issues, that “the facts that have been proved all point in one direction, that Shoba arranged [Muzikayise] Malephane to kill Pule”.

More to comply with.

