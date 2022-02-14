Asia

Nuclear talks not at a dead end: Iran foreign ministry spokesman

Iran nuclear talks in Vienna haven’t reached a lifeless finish, Iran’s overseas ministry spokesman mentioned on Monday throughout a information convention in Tehran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh added that key points that want political selections are underneath dialogue in Vienna. The spokesman additionally mentioned that Tehran had already taken its political resolution by staying within the 2015 nuclear deal after Washington deserted it in 2018.

