Number of EU companies wishing to invest in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh growing (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The variety of EU
firms wishing to put money into Karabakh is rising, Team Leader of
the EU-Azerbaijan enterprise discussion board, Bogdana Efe stated at a enterprise
discussion board held in Baku, on May 17, Trend stories.
Efe stated that greater than half of European enterprises (54
%) reported their curiosity in potential investments in
Karabakh and East Zangazur, in keeping with the EU analysis of the
enterprise local weather of Azerbaijan for 2021.
“At the identical time, 40 % of EU firms are able to
broaden their enterprise by Karabakh and East Zangazur,” she
famous.
Alternative vitality, “green” initiatives, and transport
infrastructure are among the many most engaging areas for funding
within the financial areas of Karabakh and East Zangazur, and so they
have been talked about by greater than 30 % of respondents, she
added.
Efe additionally added that agriculture and manufacturing have been named as
precedence areas by 1 / 4 of European firms.
According to her, subsequently, they are often thought-about a precedence
for funding in these areas.