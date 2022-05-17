Number of EU companies wishing to invest in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh growing (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The variety of EU

firms wishing to put money into Karabakh is rising, Team Leader of

the EU-Azerbaijan enterprise discussion board, Bogdana Efe stated at a enterprise

discussion board held in Baku, on May 17, Trend stories.

Efe stated that greater than half of European enterprises (54

%) reported their curiosity in potential investments in

Karabakh and East Zangazur, in keeping with the EU analysis of the

enterprise local weather of Azerbaijan for 2021.

“At the identical time, 40 % of EU firms are able to

broaden their enterprise by Karabakh and East Zangazur,” she

famous.

Alternative vitality, “green” initiatives, and transport

infrastructure are among the many most engaging areas for funding

within the financial areas of Karabakh and East Zangazur, and so they

have been talked about by greater than 30 % of respondents, she

added.

Efe additionally added that agriculture and manufacturing have been named as

precedence areas by 1 / 4 of European firms.

According to her, subsequently, they are often thought-about a precedence

for funding in these areas.