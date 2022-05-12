Number of flights between Kazakhstan and Germany to increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Kazakhstan and

Germany could have 15 flights working every week between the

international locations, ranging from the start of July, Trend experiences with

reference to Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure

Development.

Air Astana plans to extend the variety of flights on the

Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt route from 5 to 6 flights per week from

May 15, and from six to seven flights on an A321LR plane from

June 1.

In addition, Lufthansa plans to extend common flights on the

Frankfurt – Nur-Sultan / Almaty route from 4 to 5 flights a

week from June 2 and as much as seven flights per week from July 4.

The flights may even be carried out on the Uralsk-Frankfurt

route.

Flights are deliberate to be carried out in accordance with strict

observance of sanitary and epidemiological necessities and the

schedule revealed on the airline’s web site.

Increased flights will enhance bilateral relations between the

international locations and promote tourism growth.