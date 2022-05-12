Number of flights between Kazakhstan and Germany to increase
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Kazakhstan and
Germany could have 15 flights working every week between the
international locations, ranging from the start of July, Trend experiences with
reference to Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure
Development.
Air Astana plans to extend the variety of flights on the
Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt route from 5 to 6 flights per week from
May 15, and from six to seven flights on an A321LR plane from
June 1.
In addition, Lufthansa plans to extend common flights on the
Frankfurt – Nur-Sultan / Almaty route from 4 to 5 flights a
week from June 2 and as much as seven flights per week from July 4.
The flights may even be carried out on the Uralsk-Frankfurt
route.
Flights are deliberate to be carried out in accordance with strict
observance of sanitary and epidemiological necessities and the
schedule revealed on the airline’s web site.
Increased flights will enhance bilateral relations between the
international locations and promote tourism growth.