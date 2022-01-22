Number of Turkish jobseekers in Uzbekistan revealed for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

The variety of journeys of Turkish residents to Uzbekistan for employment significantly will increase in 2021, Turkey’s Employment Agency (ISKUR) instructed Trend.

According to the message, the variety of Turkish residents who visited Uzbekistan by means of ISKUR elevated by 3.3 occasions in comparison with 2020 as much as 885.

A complete of 13,171 Turkish residents traveled overseas by way of ISKUR in 2021, which is 29.9 % extra in comparison with 2020.

Some 87,681 Turkish residents had been supplied with jobs by means of ISKUR in 2021, 58.7 % of them are males, 41.3 % are girls. At the identical time, 98.9 % of candidates obtained a job within the personal sector.

Meanwhile, the variety of unemployed in Turkey reached 3.2 million in 2021, 49.8 % of them are girls and 50.2 % are males.