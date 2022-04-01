Nurse charged with sexually assaulting heart surgery patients

A nurse who allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old as she recovered from coronary heart surgical procedure, a 67-year-old as she ready for coronary heart surgical procedure and a 21-year-old feminine nursing scholar will face courtroom on Friday, charged with a number of counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Ali Khamis Moh’d, 42, was taking care of the 25-year-old lady, who can’t be named, as she recovered from coronary heart surgical procedure at Healthscope’s Norwest Private Hospital in September 2021 when he allegedly had sexual activity together with her with out her consent.

Healthscope’s Norwest Hospital Credit:Photo: Jade Wittman

He was arrested final month and charged with sexual activity with out consent.

Investigators have since charged Mr Moh’d over the alleged sexual assault of a 67-year-old lady awaiting coronary heart surgical procedure at Kingswood’s Nepean Private Hospital, additionally owned by Healthscope, final month.