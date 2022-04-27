Nurse found guilty of abuse after boy’s death barred from reapplying to practise for five years

But a Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal choice handed down final week said Powell had suffered from main melancholy and potential post-traumatic stress dysfunction. It additionally mentioned she got here from a dysfunctional household through which she suffered trauma as a baby and teenager.

At the time of Curtis’ demise, Powell was abused so severely by her associate, she was hospitalised and required surgical procedure.

The sentencing choose, nonetheless, mentioned none of that excused her failing in regard to the boy, however it did scale back her culpability considerably.

A psychiatric advisor’s report from June final yr said that Powell had an adjustment dysfunction with blended anxiousness and melancholy. She additionally had a potential bipolar affective dysfunction sort 2.

“Nevertheless, she has developed good resilience and grew up to be a protectionist with an obsessive personality trait,” the report learn.