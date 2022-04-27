Nurse found guilty over boy’s death barred from reapplying to practise for five years
But a Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal determination handed down final week said Powell had suffered from main melancholy and doable post-traumatic stress dysfunction. It additionally mentioned she got here from a dysfunctional household by which she suffered trauma as a toddler and teenager.
At the time of Curtis’ loss of life, Powell was abused so severely by her associate, she was hospitalised and required surgical procedure.
The sentencing choose, nonetheless, mentioned none of that excused her failing in regard to the boy, however it did scale back her culpability considerably.
A psychiatric advisor’s report from June final yr said that Powell had an adjustment dysfunction with combined anxiousness and melancholy. She additionally had a doable bipolar affective dysfunction kind 2.
“Nevertheless, she has developed good resilience and grew up to be a protectionist with an obsessive personality trait,” the report learn.
“She also showed good adherence to medications. Consequently, I would support her in applying for registration sooner than 10 years as I imagine this is one of the major stresses in her life, and that getting into the routine of work would help alleviate stress and allow her reintegration into society, and give her a sense of purpose and achievement, considering her nature as a workaholic and a perfectionist.”
QCAT ordered that Powell’s disqualification from reapplying for registration as a nurse proceed till two years of unsupervised conduct had handed. This would take her registration ban to December 2027, on condition that her parole supervision ends in December 2025.
“In all probability, should [Powell] return to nursing, she may practise well beyond that time frame,” QCAT’s order mentioned.
“A crucial problem is how [Powell] will conduct herself while unsupervised. It can be throughout this era of unsupervised conduct that [her] capability to self-regulate would be capable of be extra precisely assessed.