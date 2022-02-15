Nurses make it clear all is not well in health system

Never thoughts Steggall; who’s funding the large events? I’ve nothing however the biggest respect for impartial MP Zali Steggall, who is an excellent consultant of her citizens in Parliament (“MP admits mistake but defends donation”, February 15). The donation document was corrected in early 2021, so we’re entitled to surprise why this has taken so lengthy to be aired. The confected scent whipped up in a conveniently timed method by her legion of threatened detractors is true to kind. While that is undoubtedly not look, I settle for Steggall’s rationalization and sit up for an analogous rationalization earlier than the election in regards to the sources of darkish cash which helps to maintain the foremost events afloat. Judy Hungerford, North Curl Curl It is difficult to imagine that Steggall’s failure to reveal the donation from the household of coal millionaire John Kinghorn was a “rookie accounting error” or that she “corrected as soon as we could”. Of course, she’s proper to say the opposite sides do it too — however they don’t seem to be asking for our votes by claiming to be completely different. Her actions make it all of the harder for different independents to earn our belief when promising to carry honesty to politics. Sriram Srikumar, Bondi The drawback with any AEC revelation is it comes after the election, when the candidate has received his/her seat. Fortunately, the one about Steggall may make clear the truth that politicians will not be all the time who they appear, even so-called independents. Jenny Greenwood, Hunters Hill Over the previous three years, the credentials of our impartial MP for Warringah, a tireless local weather warrior and Parliamentary integrity advocate, have left the Coalition, with its coal-brandishing Prime Minister and his “gas-led” restoration, within the proverbial mud. Voters will all the time see via the stale innuendo and soiled methods of a determined authorities and its supporters. Rob Firth, Cremorne Point

Yes, Steggall might have made a mistake. But equally she might have merely assumed that the donations have been being made by the assorted members of the Kinghorn household in accordance to the pledges they’d made. The indisputable fact that the quantities have been acquired as a single quantity may have been an error, which was rectified as soon as it turned identified. The level at difficulty for our Australian democracy on this matter is whether or not political donations have been made in favour of sectional pursuits, equivalent to coal mining, to subvert the general public curiosity. This is the take a look at to place to Steggall. It can also be the take a look at to place to the Liberal and Labor events. Vincent Sicari, Haberfield Fancy that! A politician admitting a mistake. Margaret Grove, Abbotsford Anti-racism indicators are welcome I’ve lived in Paddington for 15 years, and I’m elevating my youngsters right here (“Anti-racism signs run into image problem”, February 15). I really like the neighborhood. Being Vietnamese, nonetheless, implies that I’m conscious that I’m completely different. This isn’t inherently a nasty factor, feeling completely different. But over time I’ve encountered racism throughout completely different sides of my life. Some overt, some extra insidious. Some cases right here in my native space, some elsewhere.

When I observed the Racism Not Welcome signal at Five Ways, it made me really feel included. It made me really feel like my neighborhood stood for inclusion. That my presence was welcome, not simply tolerated. Reading your article disturbed that feeling. Why does an indication, the presence of which stands for positivity, make folks really feel that it’s directed at them negatively? Perhaps some self-reflection may be so as. Taking the indicators down would ship absolutely the reverse message to me, as a non-white neighborhood member. We can’t ignore that racism exists, even when folks say, “I’m not racist.” As an prosperous space, we will and needs to be behind this trigger. I dearly hope that, like me, there are different members of the neighborhood who help the indicators and want for them to stay. Sarah Nguyen, Paddington I reside inside 100 metres of the signal displayed in your entrance web page at Five Ways, Paddington. I guarantee you, Woollahra Council and supposed guests to my stunning suburb, that I’m in full settlement with the sentiment displayed on the road signal, and don’t really feel within the slightest that it displays on me. I additionally observe that it’s subsequent or reverse to a Thai restaurant; a espresso store with Asian workers; an Italian Pizza store run by a Greek household; a Woolies staffed by Indians; Vietnamese, French, Japanese and Italian eating places; and eventually, the quintessential Australian Public House. Robert Hosking, Paddington

First Nations first Even as a fellow white Sydney Christian, Scott Morrison’s sermon of works to non-Christian Indigenous folks makes me bodily in poor health (“Stolen Generations survivors owe nobody their forgiveness, Prime Minister”, smh.com.au, February 15). To suggest that the explanation Indigenous folks aren’t healed of their struggling isn’t as a result of a lot of Australia nonetheless disadvantages and shuns them, however as a substitute as a result of they aren’t forgiving these still-racist folks sufficient, is paternalist victim-blaming of the worst order. I count on to see Coalition backbenchers begin complaining about welfare-addicts and malingerers in brief order. Two issues to recollect about looking for forgiveness within the Bible: you don’t cease feeling guilt and disgrace to your sins afterwards (e.g. Paul repeatedly calling himself ‘the worst of sinners’); and God Himself doesn’t forgive sinners who don’t truly attempt to change their methods, however simply trample His courts with useless choices (Isaiah). Andrew Luttrell, Engadine Once once more, Morrison has missed the purpose. Indigenous peoples have indicated, over and over, that forgiveness has already been provided. It will be seen of their willingness to interact in non-Indigenous life: from combating in its wars, excelling in its sports activities, and taking part in and contributing to its rituals. It is there within the many passionate, compelling and sometimes joyful methods non-Indigenous cultural varieties equivalent to dance, music and artwork have been enriched by Indigenous engagement, and a depraved sense of humour.It is there within the willingness to interact with non-Indigenous political varieties equivalent to petitions, political illustration, constitutional conventions and establishments, and formal political statements.

From the start of white settlement and within the face of nice struggling, injustice and mean-spiritedness, Indigenous folks have frequently displayed a capability for that giant generosity of spirit that gives forgiveness as a state of grace by which each can transfer ahead collectively. This is a capability that’s clearly lacking in a up to date non-Indigenous political tradition that reduces forgiveness to being let off the hook. Sandey Fitzgerald, Mount Colah Schools out of area Here we now have one other instance of the state authorities’s cavalier and dismissive remedy of our public schooling sector (“Schools built just two years ago already overcrowded”, February 15). Properties, however, will not be an important deficiency. Our colleges solely function on stop-gap staffing measures which aren’t addressed in any substantive manner. The idea of a completely skilled, everlasting trainer in entrance of each NSW public faculty class is a mere chimera. There seems to be no long-term, efficient coverage of redress for this parlous state of affairs and now we’re operating out of lecture rooms to accommodate the younger folks of the state. Gus Plater, Saratoga

Point of politics Danielle Wood argues persuasively that placing the general public curiosity on the centre of presidency decision-making would enhance dwelling requirements (“‘Grey corruption’ cuts our living standards”, February 15). Unfortunately, many politicians appear blind to the truth that they usually have a battle of curiosity in distinguishing between the very best pursuits of the general public and people of their get together. Brian Matthews, Turramurra In addition to reforming political donation legal guidelines we must always revoke all Parliament House lobbyist passes. We must cease these folks having quick access to our resolution makers. Greg Baker, Fitzroy Falls Traffic takes its toll As a relative newcomer to Sydney I’ve all the time puzzled why one may drive north throughout the harbour totally free however should pay to return south (“Two-way pay for bridge and caps on table”, February 15). I additionally assumed that others do like I do, and drive south into town through the Gladesville and Iron Cove bridges. Two-way tolling is probably going to enhance eastbound peak hour site visitors movement alongside Victoria Road. Bring it on. Lewis Kaplan, Birchgrove

Embattled leaders I’m not positive what planet Riley Brown was dwelling on the in the course of the Gillard years (Letters, February 15). He claims the Right didn’t hate her; I fear about his sense of humour. Remember “the chaff bag outside the heads”; bear in mind “her father died in shame”; bear in mind “Ditch the Witch? These, and many other quotes were obviously words of love and good will, according to your correspondent. Bruce Ingrey, Elizabeth Bay Ukraine blame game Is your correspondent being serious in saying that it is the USA that is war-mongering (Letters, February 15)? Has America made demands on Ukraine? Has it put more than 100,000 troops around the country, supported by tanks, warplanes, warships etc., in the area? The most it has done is threaten economic sanctions should Russia invade, and provide defensive weapons for the massively outgunned Ukrainian army. Richard Evans, Exeter

Four strings attached Any ideas why Scott “The Ukulele Man” Morrison picked April Sun In Cuba by Dragon and never I’ve Been to Bali Too by Redgum (Letters, February 15)? George Zivkovic, Northmead Seems just like the PM can’t take a trick with stories Dragon isn’t impressed with the usage of their April Sun in Cuba hit. Clearly a case of it by no means rains when it pours. Allan Gibson, Cherrybrook Sorry, not sorry Your correspondent misses the point- it will by no means happen to Jenny Morrison to drag up her husband on his manners in Parliament as a result of he’s a person (Letters, February 15). Everyone is aware of it’s ladies who want the great manners. If Grace had been Gary hardly ever an eyebrow would have been raised. Rosslyn Jeffery, Castle Hill

The undeservingly praised Super Bowl halftime present was a prepare wreck, or slightly, a contemporary artwork wreck – unintelligible lyrics, an extra of dancers serving unfocussed choreography, noise the place there might need been music ("That's a rap: Dr Dre and Snoop Dog bring the California love", February 15). Imagine how memorable a efficiency with the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Nat King Cole and Harry Belafonte would have been if they'd shared the venue. Peter Fleming, Northmead American soccer makes croquet look thrilling ("Dynamic duo carry Rams to title glory", February 15). Simon Squires, Hornsby

