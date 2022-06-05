Nursultan Nazarbayev casts his vote in referendum in Kazakhstan
First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev voted within the
nationwide referendum on amendments and modifications to the Consitution
of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official Twitter account of
Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai says, Trend experiences citing Kazinform.
Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Head of State forged his
poll on the polling station No.59.
The nationwide referendum to introduce amends and additions to the
Consitution is happening in Kazakhstan. The polling stations are
to be open till 8:00 pm. A complete of 11.7 million folks in addition to
over 11 thousand Kazakhstani nationals residing overseas can forged
their votes within the referendum.
The Central Commission for the Referendum knowledgeable that the
voting started at 8,089 polling stations in addition to 12 ones in 10
nations at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan.