First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev voted within the

nationwide referendum on amendments and modifications to the Consitution

of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official Twitter account of

Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai says, Trend experiences citing Kazinform.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Head of State forged his

poll on the polling station No.59.

The nationwide referendum to introduce amends and additions to the

Consitution is happening in Kazakhstan. The polling stations are

to be open till 8:00 pm. A complete of 11.7 million folks in addition to

over 11 thousand Kazakhstani nationals residing overseas can forged

their votes within the referendum.

The Central Commission for the Referendum knowledgeable that the

voting started at 8,089 polling stations in addition to 12 ones in 10

nations at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan.