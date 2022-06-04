NWS: 13 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota throughout a devastating storm on Memorial Day.

One of the nine previously recorded tornadoes ripped by the city of Forada, a couple of miles south of Alexandria. The NWS says it was an EF-2 twister with speeds topping out at 120 mph.

The resort group on Maple Lake has a inhabitants of 135 residents, and county officers mentioned about 75-100 buildings have been broken.

On Friday, the NWS added extra tornados to the rely, one among which tore by Old Wadena at an estimated 130 mph. The tornado’s path size was 9.4 miles, lasting between 5:21 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

According to Friday’s replace, three different tornadoes hit South Elbow Lake, Urbank, and Big Pine Lake.

The South Elbow Lake twister was rated an EF-2, at 120 mph with a path size of 6 miles. The Urbank and Big Pine Lake tornadoes have been each rated EF-1, with path lengths of 5 miles and estimated 90-100 mph winds.

More on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale:

EF-0: Weak twister with wind speeds from 65 to 85 mph

EF-1: Weak twister with wind speeds from 86 to 110 mph

EF-2: Strong twister with wind speeds from 111 to 135 mph

EF-3: Strong twister with wind speeds from 136 to 165 mph

EF-4: Violent twister with wind speeds from 166 to 200 mph

EF-5: Violent twister with wind speeds 200 mph and better