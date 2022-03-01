NY study: Pfizer vax far less effective in younger kids than teens and adults

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is much much less efficient for youthful youngsters than for teenagers and adults, in accordance with a brand new examine.

New York state well being officers found that the two-dose jab provides minimal safety in opposition to an infection for teenagers aged 5 to 11 a couple of month after full vaccination.

“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of [the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine] declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the authors of the examine wrote.

The Pfizer shot is the one COVID-19 vaccine at the moment approved by the feds for kids ages 5 to 11.

Still, the examine — undertaken at the height of the Omicron variant surge in December and January — discovered that the vaccines did provide vital safety in opposition to extreme sickness.

“Vaccination of children 5-11 years was protective against severe disease and is recommended,” the authors mentioned.

But the report additionally recommended that dosing regimens for teenagers be reconsidered in mild of the underwhelming outcomes.

Younger youngsters at the moment get one third of the Pfizer dose administered to older adolescents and adults.

Researchers pored by way of 865,000 coronavirus circumstances for teenagers ages 5 to 11 and 365,000 case for these ages 12 to 17.

For the youthful group, an infection safety plunged from 68 % to 12 % one month after full vaccination.

For these ages 12 to 17, the drop went from 66 % to 51 %, in accordance with the examine.

Hospitalization safety for the youthful group dipped from 100 to 48 % one month after vaccination, in comparison with a 85 to 73 % lower for the 12 to 17 age group.

The examine comes simply days after the New York City Department of Education reported that solely 52 % of children within the nation’s largest faculty system had been absolutely vaccinated in opposition to the coronavirus.

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have recommended that they might assist a vaccine mandate for all city students in some unspecified time in the future.