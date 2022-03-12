NYC: Alleged Transgender Serial Killer Charged with Murder

An alleged 83-year-old transgender serial killer in New York City has been charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a girl’s dismembered torso present in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Harvey Marcelin, a organic male who identifies as a girl, was arrested on March 4 and charged with concealment of a physique, the New York Daily News reports. While executing a search warrant at his condo, investigators discovered a decapitated human head, believed to be that of 68-year-old Susan Leyden. They additionally found electrical slaw blades, WNBC notes. On Thursday, Marcelin, who was beforehand convicted of killing two of his girlfriends, was hit with a second-degree homicide cost and extra fees following an indictment, in accordance with the Daily News.

Leyden’s dismembered torso was discovered inside a bag in a purchasing cart on the nook of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues on March 3 – close to Marcelin’s condo. Days later, on March 7, authorities discovered a human leg close by, Breitbart News reported. It is believed to be Leyden’s, WABC reports.

Police consider surveillance footage allegedly reveals Leyden coming into the condo constructing on February 27, the outlet notes. On March 2, Marcelin was allegedly seen leaving the constructing with a bag that held her torso.

“[Leyden] never exits the residence,” court docket paperwork state, per the Daily News.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez launched a press release following the indictment, in accordance with WNBC:

Last week my Office charged Harvey Marcelin with allegedly concealing the severed head of a girl in her house and discarding the sufferer’s torso in a bag on the road. Today, the grand jury indicted Harvey Marcelin for homicide, and my workplace is dedicated to vigorously searching for justice. The information of this horrific case are grotesque and unsettling and my coronary heart is with the sufferer’s household and buddies.

Marcelin was beforehand convicted of homicide within the Sixties and manslaughter within the Eighties. On April 18, 1963, he used a .32 caliber revolver to shoot is his girlfriend Jacqueline Bonds within the hallway of their condo constructing, court docket paperwork from 1972 state. She ran then ran right into a bed room the place he subsequently shot her once more, and he or she died in the lounge.

Roughly a month and a half previous to the homicide, Bonds, who was together with her mom, informed Marcelin she didn’t wish to be with him anymore. He pointed at Jacqueline and exclaimed, “I’ll get you!” the court docket paperwork state.

“When the jury couldn’t agree on imposing the death penalty, the judge in the case sentenced Marcelin to life in prison,” the Daily News studies. In May of 1984, he was launched from jail on lifetime parole, in accordance with WABC. A year-and-a-half later, he struck once more, fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Manhattan on November 2, 1985, and discarding her physique in a plastic bag close to Central Park, the outlet notes.

He pleaded responsible to a manslaughter cost and acquired a six to 12 yr jail sentence, “concurrent with the life sentence in the first murder,” the outlet studies.

His parole requests over the subsequent thirty years had been repeatedly denied, the New York Times notes. “During one State Parole Board hearing in 1997, Marcelin admitted to having ‘problems’ with women, according to court records,” WNBC studies. “Other boards rejected parole, citing Marcelin’s ‘attempt to place the blame’ on the victims.”

He was launched on parole in August of 2019, in accordance with the Daily News.

Robert Boyce, an ABC News contributor who previously had a profession within the NYPD, was the primary officer on the scene within the 1985 case, in accordance with WABC.

“He dismembers the body and puts it out on the street not far from where he lives,” Boyce informed the outlet of Marcelin’s newest arrest. “I don’t care how old he is, if it was compassionate release because of his age. He’s still dangerous.”