NYC expanding B-Heard mental health teams to parts of Manhattan and South Bronx

NEW YORK — A psychological well being first responder program is being expanded from Harlem to northern Manhattan and the South Bronx.

The initiative, known as “B-Heard,” makes use of paramedics and social employees, as an alternative of police, to handle psychological well being emergencies.

But, as CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday, critics warn it could possibly be harmful.

A simulation used for coaching reveals first responders arriving to a home violence name between a mom and son. But as an alternative of police, two EMTs and a social employee present up for what’s labeled as a psychological well being emergency.

“Our main goal is to give them space to vent and say what they need and to develop trust,” FDNY EMT Edward Medina stated.

That’s why this system known as B-Heard, quick for Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance.

First piloted in Harlem final June, it is now increasing to Washington Heights, Inwood and the South Bronx, areas with the best 911 name volumes.

The groups give attention to de-escalation whereas doing an on-site psychological well being evaluation — a significant distinction from police.

“We get trained in a different way than PD does, so while we think about safety we also think about how a person in the moment gets what they need,” B-Heard psychological well being staff supervisor Francisco Rivera stated.

B-Heard groups don’t reply to emergencies involving weapons or different violent incidents.

They also can name police for backup.

But critics warn circumstances can change in a minute, just like the lethal capturing of NYPD Dets. Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were responding to a domestic violence call in East Harlem in January.

“That could’ve easily been our team. On each call, I say keep their head on a swivel all of the time,” B-Head commanding officer Capt. Ronald Floyd stated.

Teams obtain security coaching and say to this point they haven’t had shut calls, including most incidents are resolved on the scene.

And for those who want extra assist, they’re related to therapy locally.

“Very few people have refused to meet with a social worker,” stated Janine Perazzo, senior director of NYC Health + Hospitals.

It’s main shift to deal with psychological well being as a medical disaster, and never a public security emergency.

Callers who use 911 can not request a B-Heard staff. Dispatchers decide the place they’re despatched primarily based on the outline of the incident, location and different standards.

A brand new coaching class for this system graduates on Friday. The growth of this system will start within the coming weeks.