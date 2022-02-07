NYC Gun Violence: Man Shot To Death On Bronx Street After Weekend Of Stray Bullet Shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More gun violence in New York City left a person lifeless in a single day within the Bronx.

Over the weekend, an off-duty officer was shot, and a bus full of passengers panicked.

READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, crime scene tape stretched throughout Andrews Avenue by West Fordham Road early Monday within the University Heights neighborhood. Police mentioned a 41-year-old man was discovered shot within the head simply after midnight.

The capturing is a part of a rising statistic, as many worry gun violence is consuming town.

“New York in general is pitiful with the gun violence anyway. It’s crazy out here with the gun violence,” resident Dwayne Jones mentioned.

The newest NYPD numbers present capturing victims are up 50% within the final month and nearly 32% in comparison with this time final yr. In the month of January alone, town noticed 94 shootings, in comparison with 71 in 2021.

This comes as over the weekend an off-duty officer was shot in Harlem whereas leaving a memorial. He was the seventh cop shot this yr and has already been launched from the hospital.

Police don’t imagine he was the meant goal, however that didn’t cease fellow officers and clergymen from condoning the violence.

“We stand with you,” mentioned NYPD Community Affairs Liaison Robert Rice. “We want you to know that we don’t want you to feel afraid to be shot by a stray bullet.”

READ MORE: First Alert: CBS2’s 2/7 Yellow Alert Day Forecast

On Sunday afternoon, police say a stray bullet hit the side of an MTA bus carrying about 30 passengers in East Harlem. Surveillance video confirmed an individual in crimson pants seem to fireplace a gun because the bus was turning a nook.

Fortunately, nobody was damage, however many have been traumatized over the shut name. The bus driver had everybody duck for canopy.

“He instructed his customers to get to the ground, get to the floor, and he completed the turn safely so he could make sure the bus was in a safe position,” Donald Yates, president and chief of workers for Transportation Workers Union Local 100, instructed CBS2.

Yates mentioned up to now six months, no less than 4 buses have been hit by gunfire.

“It’s dangerous out there, too dangerous, and our bus operators are defenseless,” he added in a press release. “Some of them are even asking for bullet proof vests.”

“It’s repeating the 1970s, wild wild west out there,” Yates added.

Police have but to make an arrest within the Bronx capturing and are nonetheless attempting to determine a motive.

MORE NEWS: Fire Breaks Out At Building Under Construction In Brooklyn

Anyone with info is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You may submit a tip via their website or by way of DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.