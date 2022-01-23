NYC Mayor Seeks More Gun Control After Felon Allegedly Shot 2 Officers

NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) referred to as for extra gun management Friday after convicted felon Lashawn McNeil allegedly shot two NYPD officers, killing one.

CBS New York reported the deceased officer was 22-year-old Jason Rivera.

A second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert More, is “fighting for his life.”

The taking pictures suspect, 47-year-old McNeil, opened hearth on Rivera and More as they approached him in a protracted hallway. McNeill then tried to flee and was shot twice by a 3rd officer.

McNeil was hospitalized in vital situation.

FOX News observed that McNeil was “on probation for a 2003 felony narcotics conviction in New York City.”

Adams responded to the incident by calling for extra gun management.

He tweeted:

There aren’t any gun producers in our metropolis. How are we eradicating 1000’s of weapons off our streets and someway they nonetheless discover their method into the fingers of killers? We want Washington to behave now to cease the circulate of weapons into our cities.

Adams used a second tweet to say, “We are all witnesses. To gun violence. To these murders. To the failures of leaders who have allowed these killers to get ahold of guns.”

New York has among the most stringent gun controls within the nation. Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 3 within the nation “for gun law strength.”

Those legal guidelines embody all the things the Democrats are pushing on the federal degree below the guise of security, together with common background checks, a “high capacity” journal ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a allow requirement to purchase a handgun, a purple flag legislation, gun storage necessities, “ghost gun” laws, and a prohibition towards gun possession by felons, amongst different controls.

