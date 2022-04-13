NYC Subway Attack: Manhunt for Black Male in ‘Construction-Type Vest’

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the suspect in Tuesday’s New York City subway assault as a black male, roughly 5′ 5″ tall, “with a heavy build,” and sporting a inexperienced “construction-type vest with a hooded sweatshirt.”

Breitbart News reported that the assault occurred simply earlier than 8:30 a.m. Initial studies mentioned that 5 individuals had been shot and quite a few others injured.

As time handed, CNN noted New York City Fire Department (FDNY) spokesperson Amanda Farinacci indicated, “Eight people were shot and eight others were injured following a shooting at a Brooklyn subway.”

Watch as NYPD Executives and City and State Officials present an replace on the taking pictures incident in Brooklyn. https://t.co/xGGlDJ6UQI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

ABC News reports that the suspect allegedly used “a .380 handgun” to hold out the assault.

Commissioner Sewell mentioned the shooter “donned what appeared to be a gas mask. He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it.” She indicated the subway prepare then full of smoke and he opened hearth.

A manhunt for the suspect is underway. The suspect is described as harmful, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is urging New Yorker to be vigilant and use warning.

