NYCFC begin quest for regional supremacy in CONCACAF Champions League

Just two months after capturing the MLS Cup, New York City Football Club begins its conquest for supremacy past the United States and Canada.

And after breaking a close to decade-long title drought in New York, they appear to interrupt one other, bigger trophy-less streak.

NYCFC kicks off its CONCACAF Champions League marketing campaign Tuesday night time on the highway towards Costa Rican facet Santos de Guapiles (8 p.m., FS2). The reigning MLS champions earned qualification into the area’s most prestigious competitors, which pits the 16 greatest groups from the area towards one another.

“It’s more about how we perform and how we get into the game, because we are so confident that we know that when we are on our best, we can beat them, and beat almost anybody,” NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila instructed reporters Monday.

CONCACAF’s qualifying area contains groups from Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Each spherical options two legs — one dwelling and one away, with the combination rating used to find out who advances.

NYCFC goal to turn out to be the first-ever MLS crew to win the competitors.

NYCFC rejoice their MLS Cup at City Hall in New York City. Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden/Sipa

The first leg kicks off at Costa Rica’s Estadio Nacional, earlier than NYCFC come “home” per week later to Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles for the second leg. Yankee Stadium — NYCFC’s normal dwelling — will not be CONCACAF authorised, and Red Bull Stadium is present process renovations. NYCFC play the Galaxy 4 days after the second leg, permitting them to remain within the space.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Deila stated. “This is a big, big game for Santos, of course, coming so far in the Champions League and New York City is coming to visit, so we know they’re going to come with a lot of energy. So we have to be ready for that: take the fight, win challenges, stay together and be very, very hard to play against, and that was our strength last year.”