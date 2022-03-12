NYCFC raise championship banner, find offense in rout of Montreal

NEW YORK — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal aim in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday.

Rodriguez’s aim put NYCFC (1-1-1) forward for good at 2-0 within the twentieth minute.

NYCFC additionally obtained one aim from Alexander Callens, yet another from Talles Magno and one other one from Thiago.

Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0).

NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with 9 pictures on aim to 1 for Montreal.

Sebastian Breza made 5 saves for Montreal.

These groups take to the pitch once more Saturday, with NYCFC internet hosting the Philadelphia Union whereas Montreal visits Atlanta United. Before then, NYCFC will play the second leg of its CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal stage in opposition to Comunicaciones on Tuesday. New York leads on combination 3-1.