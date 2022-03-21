NYPD: 28-year-old man shot in head in Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK — There was extra gun violence within the metropolis on Sunday, this time at a deli in East New York, Brooklyn.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot within the head. The incident occurred at round 4 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue.
Police say the taking pictures occurred inside the shop. Surveillance video reveals the gunman stroll in and shoot a person standing by the door moments later.
CBS2 spoke with a employee who stated the suspect is an everyday.
“Three times shoot him,” Ehamdan Mashrah stated. “This is first time I seen somebody shoot somebody. I’ve never seen that before. I am long time here. I’ve never seen somebody shoot somebody.”
The employee stated he didn’t acknowledge the gunman was.
The sufferer was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in vital situation.