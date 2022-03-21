NYPD: 28-year-old man shot in head in Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK — There was extra gun violence within the metropolis on Sunday, this time at a deli in East New York, Brooklyn.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot within the head. The incident occurred at round 4 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue.

Police say the taking pictures occurred inside the shop. Surveillance video reveals the gunman stroll in and shoot a person standing by the door moments later.

CBS2 spoke with a employee who stated the suspect is an everyday.

“Three times shoot him,” Ehamdan Mashrah stated. “This is first time I seen somebody shoot somebody. I’ve never seen that before. I am long time here. I’ve never seen somebody shoot somebody.”

The employee stated he didn’t acknowledge the gunman was.

The sufferer was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in vital situation.

New York City Gun Violence

