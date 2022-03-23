NYPD accused of illegally obtaining, storing the DNA samples of nearly 32,000 people

A federal lawsuit accuses the New York Police Department of surreptitiously taking DNA samples without obtaining warrants and storing the genetic material in perpetuity in an illegal and unregulated database.

The database turns thousands of people, primarily Black and Latino people, into “permanent criminal suspects,” in line with the lawsuit filed Monday in federal courtroom in Manhattan.

Plaintiff Shakira Leslie was one of many practically 32,000 people who had DNA taken with out her data, the lawsuit says.

In 2019, Leslie was 23 and had left a cousin’s birthday celebration when police pulled over the automotive she was using in for a site visitors violation, the lawsuit says. There was a gun within the automotive and everybody was arrested, it says.

At the precinct, the lawsuit says, officers disadvantaged Leslie of meals and water for greater than 12 hours so when she was lastly provided a cup of water, she instantly drank it.

Leslie was launched and the fees towards dropped, however not earlier than the NYPD collected her ingesting cup and took her DNA, in line with the lawsuit, which was filed by the Legal Aid Society on behalf of Leslie and a second plaintiff. It names as defendants a number of prime officers on the NYPD and town’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which maintains the DNA database.

“Ms. Leslie never offered, and was never asked for, her consent to have her DNA taken. And the NYPD did not obtain a warrant or court order before secretly taking her DNA and sending the sample to OCME to perform DNA testing,” the lawsuit says, arguing the DNA collection and analysis violates the plaintiffs’ rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The police routinely offer people who are being questioned about a crime a beverage, a cigarette or chewing gum and then collect DNA from the items, the lawsuit says. The suit claims the genetic material is stored and cataloged in a “suspect index” that puts people’s DNA profiles through “a genetic lineup that compares the profiles against all past and future crime scene DNA evidence — all without obtaining a warrant or court order to conduct these DNA searches.”

“Thousands of New Yorkers, most of whom are Black and brown, and many of whom have never been convicted of any crime, are illegally in the City’s rogue DNA database, which treats people as suspects in every crime involving DNA,” said Phil Desgranges, an attorney at the Legal Aid Society. “We simply cannot trust the NYPD to police itself, and we look forward to judicial review of these destructive practices to bring our clients the justice they deserve.”

The New York City Law Department told ABC News it would review the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the NYPD, Sgt. Edward Riley, stated the division would additionally assessment the lawsuit however stated that DNA assortment is among the many finest practices of legislation enforcement.

“Behind every time the NYPD collects DNA from a suspect in a criminal investigation, there is a crime victim who is suffering and seeking justice. The driving motivation for the NYPD to collect DNA is to legally identify the correct perpetrator, build the strongest case possible for investigators and our partners in the various prosecutor’s offices, and bring closure to victims and their families,” Riley stated in an announcement offered to ABC News.

“The local DNA database complies with all applicable laws and is managed and used in accordance with the highest scientific standards set by independent accrediting bodies that have regularly reapproved the existence of the database,” the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stated in an announcement.

The Legal Aid Society says within the lawsuit that the database violates state legal guidelines that restrict DNA indexing and “hoards the DNA of arrestees and suspects” with out oversight and infrequently on the expense of individuals of coloration.

“Black and Latinx people make up the vast majority of arrestees who are subject to the City’s DNA taking and indexing practice,” the lawsuit stated. “Plaintiffs seek injunctive and declaratory relief to end the City’s practice of targeting thousands of individuals, many of whom have never been convicted of a crime, to take their DNA and turn them into permanent suspects.”