NYPD investigating double shooting in Bronx

NEW YORK — The NYPD says two males have been shot within the Bronx on Tuesday night time.

A 29-year-old man was killed and his brother was wounded. CBS2 has discovered the brother is in secure situation at an space hospital after being shot within the leg.

The incident occurred at round 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street within the Concourse part of the borough.

There was no rapid phrase on what led as much as the capturing and no arrest have been made.