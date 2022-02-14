NYPD Investigating Killing Of Woman In Chinatown Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lady strolling dwelling early Sunday morning was killed in Chinatown.

The NYPD has arrested the person it says stalked her and killed her inside her personal constructing, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.

Police say they had been referred to as to the scene at 111 Chrystie St. after receiving a 911 name simply after 4 a.m., including when officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself within the sufferer’s house. The Emergency Services Unit was referred to as to assist and was in a position to get inside.

That’s the place police stated they discovered 35-year previous Christina Yuna Lee with trauma to her physique. She was later pronounced lifeless. Police stated they’re investigating whether or not the suspect and sufferer knew one another, however they consider he adopted her dwelling after which into the house constructing.

“She did not do anything wrong. She did not deserve this,” constructing proprietor Brian Chin stated.

Chin stated the sufferer had lived on the sixth flooring of the constructing for lower than a 12 months.

“He followed her up all six flights and she never even knew that he was there,” Chin stated.

Chin stated after she opened her house door the suspect pushed his means in. Police say after they arrived on the constructing the suspect had barricaded himself within the house.

“That door is solid steel, solid steel, double-walled steel. It kept that SWAT team out for five minutes,” Chin stated. “We can’t protect against monsters like this, no matter how much we invest. It comes down to our elected officials.”

Mayor Eric Adams launched the next assertion in response to the stabbing:

“I and New Yorkers across the city mourn for the innocent woman murdered in her home last night in Chinatown and stand with our Asian brothers and sisters today. The NYPD is investigating this horrific incident, and I thank them for apprehending the suspect. While the suspect who committed this heinous act is now in custody, the conditions that created him remain. The mission of this administration is clear: We won’t let this violence go unchecked.”

Perez spoke with a neighbor, who stated she has been on edge for the reason that incident occurred and has a number of mates within the constructing whom she stated she checks on frequently.

“They’re so scared. They’re three women, elderly, living here and they didn’t hear anything. It’s so scary,” Phylie Pau stated. “We used to be able to walk around this area around 9 or 10. Not anymore. Now, after after 7 p.m., no one walks here.”

Police stated the suspect is at present being held at Bellevue Hospital and is present process an analysis.

A motive for Lee’s killing stays unclear and safety consultants say on account of among the risks on our streets it’s an excellent time to remind individuals of some tips to comply with when touring after darkish. They stress making an attempt to stroll in well-lit areas with another person or in teams and at all times test your environment.

“Trust our guts. If you see someone on the block that you’re not completely familiar with, especially in the middle of the night, cross the street, get on your phone,” retired NYPD Chief Joe Fox stated.

Neighbors stated they’re holding a rally on Monday morning throughout the road from the scene to denounce the assault and different latest crimes within the space.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.