NYPD: Latest homeless death not believed to be connected to string of attacks

NEW YORK — A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a string of attacks on homeless people in each New York City and Washington, D.C.

So far, not less than two individuals are useless and three others have been injured.

Police now say a 42-year-old man who was found dead Sunday in TriBeCa doesn’t look like related to the crime spree.

His loss of life is underneath investigation, together with an assault Saturday night on Lafayette Street and one other taking pictures Saturday morning on King Street close to Varick.

The NYPD put out a joint press launch with Metro Police in D.C., saying between the 2 cities there have been 5 shootings, together with two homicides. In every offense, the victims have been experiencing homelessness.

They consider they’re after the identical suspect.

“How many homeless New Yorkers must die?” Celina Trowell, of Vocal NY, mentioned over the weekend.

Advocates got here out for a prayer vigil over the weekend, calling on the town and state to do extra for the homeless. The group Vocal NY says current efforts to take away homeless folks from the subway system have solely made issues worse.

“This is not the time to blame and point fingers at the most vulnerable community members,” Trowell mentioned.

“Somehow, those experiencing street homelessness have become public enemy number one,” one other man added.

Late Sunday night time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a joint assertion studying partly, “The work to get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual is urgent.” IT GOES ON TO SAY, “As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter.”

But some lawmakers say the answer has to transcend shelters, it is about everlasting housing.

“I’m concerned too many New Yorkers have become desensitized to the issue of homelessness,” State Sen. Brad Holyman mentioned.

“It is a tragic failure of our city now for a generation to provide adequate services, to provide adequate resources, most of all to provide adequate housing,” mentioned State Sen. Brian Kavanagh.

Police say they’re working to make contact with as many homeless New Yorkers as doable to inform them to the potential risks of being out on the road.