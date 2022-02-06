NYPD: Man Accused Of Trying To Rape Woman At Chelsea Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police try to determine a person accused of attempting to rape a lady at a subway station in Chelsea.

It occurred contained in the 14th Street and seventh Avenue station round 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Police launched a sketch of the person they’re on the lookout for.

According to police, the suspect approached a 45-year-old girl, punched her within the arm, threw her to the bottom and tried to rape her on the station.

The man left on a northbound prepare when different passengers intervened, police stated.

The girl refused medical consideration.

Anyone with any data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or by way of DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.