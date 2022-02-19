Americas

NYPD: Man Stabbed During Attempted Robbery At Queens Subway Station, 3 Suspects Wanted

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
26 Less than a minute


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the lookout for three suspects Saturday after a person was stabbed in a single day at a subway station in Queens.

It occurred within the mezzanine space of the Jamaica-Van Wyck station at round 3 a.m.

According to police, three males tried to rob the sufferer earlier than stabbing him within the buttocks.

The sufferer, in his 40s, was in steady situation at Jamaica Hospital.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
26 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button