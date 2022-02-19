NYPD: Man Stabbed During Attempted Robbery At Queens Subway Station, 3 Suspects Wanted

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the lookout for three suspects Saturday after a person was stabbed in a single day at a subway station in Queens.

It occurred within the mezzanine space of the Jamaica-Van Wyck station at round 3 a.m.

According to police, three males tried to rob the sufferer earlier than stabbing him within the buttocks.

The sufferer, in his 40s, was in steady situation at Jamaica Hospital.