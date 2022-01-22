NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Fatally Shot, Officer Wilbert Mora Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Domestic Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, is preventing for his life Saturday and one other officer has died after responding to a name for assist from a mom regarding her son’s habits.

Officers lined up at Harlem Hospital in a single day to pay their respects to fallen officer 22-year-old Jason Rivera. Mora was critically injured.

The deadly encounter with the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, a convicted felon, unfolded round 6:30 p.m. Friday on West one hundred and thirty fifth Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem.

McNeil is hospitalized in crucial situation after being shot by a 3rd officer on the scene.

“A 22-year-old son, husband, officer, and friend was killed because he did what we asked him to do,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell mentioned at a late-night information convention.

While the police division mourns the lack of Officer Rivera, there’s additionally anger over what occurred.

“The three officers who arrived at that scene were doing their job. They came to answer a call for service, what countless officers do every single day,” Sewell mentioned.

Police mentioned they obtained a name a couple of home dispute between McNeil and his mom, a retired corrections officer. Once officers obtained inside, McNeil opened hearth with out warning, police mentioned.

“One officer remained with the two family members while two other officers go to the back bedroom,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig mentioned. “As our first officers approach the bedroom, the door swings open, numerous shots are fired, striking both officers, one fatally and one in critical condition. As the perpetrator attempts to exit, he is confronted by our third officer who fires two rounds, striking him in the right arm and head.”

Neighbors mentioned they may hear what was happening.

“Around 10 to 15 shots, like rapid fire and I thought they were fireworks, and I’m like nobody does fireworks in January,” Jordan Sartor mentioned.

“You hear all the sirens, you see all the cars. It’s sad, it’s sad. It’s just sad. We’ve got enough problems in this world. We don’t… this is not it,” mentioned one other.

Police mentioned McNeil has an intensive legal report. Officers recovered a gun at the scene and imagine it was bought illegally in Baltimore.

Mayor Eric Adams mentioned gun violence is a matter that must be met by everybody.

“It is our city against the killers,” Adams mentioned. “We must save this city together. That is what we must do.”

Officers Rivera and Mora are the fourth and fifth NYPD officers shot in the line of duty in 2022.

