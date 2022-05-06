NYPD officer stabbed in Coney Island, suspect shot

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot shortly earlier than 1 p.m. Thursday in Coney Island.

The officer was stabbed as soon as in the best hand. The suspect was shot as soon as within the leg.

An NYPD officer was stabbed simply earlier than 1 p.m. Thursday in Coney Island. It befell on West eighth Street close to Sheepshead Bay Road on the identical block because the police precinct. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/Rem2rNKF5h — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) May 5, 2022

Both have been taken to Coney Island Hospital.

Police are asking individuals to keep away from the world of West eighth Street between Neptune Avenue and Surf Avenue.

Due to the police investigation, keep away from the world of W. eighth Street between Neptune Avenue and Surf Avenue in Coney Island. Expect emergency automobiles within the surrounding space, and use alternate routes when touring on this space. pic.twitter.com/fZ9ExLlEdJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 5, 2022

This is a growing story. Check this web page for updates.