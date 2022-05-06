Americas

NYPD officer stabbed in Coney Island, suspect shot

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
29 1 minute read


NEW YORK — An NYPD officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot shortly earlier than 1 p.m. Thursday in Coney Island.

The officer was stabbed as soon as in the best hand. The suspect was shot as soon as within the leg.

Both have been taken to Coney Island Hospital.

Police are asking individuals to keep away from the world of West eighth Street between Neptune Avenue and Surf Avenue.

This is a growing story. Check this web page for updates.





Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
29 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button