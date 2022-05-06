Americas
NYPD officer stabbed in Coney Island, suspect shot
NEW YORK — An NYPD officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot shortly earlier than 1 p.m. Thursday in Coney Island.
The officer was stabbed as soon as in the best hand. The suspect was shot as soon as within the leg.
Both have been taken to Coney Island Hospital.
Police are asking individuals to keep away from the world of West eighth Street between Neptune Avenue and Surf Avenue.
This is a growing story. Check this web page for updates.