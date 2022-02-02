NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora’s Funeral Set For Wednesday Morning At St. Patrick’s Cathedral

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral service will likely be held Wednesday for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, the second officer who died after being ambushed final month in Harlem.

A sea of blue is anticipated outdoors St. Patrick’s Cathedral for an additional day of mourning those that swore to guard and serve.

It would be the closing chapter of a ultimate farewell to a real hero. The 27-year-old will likely be laid to relaxation, however his reminiscence will stay on eternally in each officer and on the streets of his residence, New York.

Mora’s flag-draped casket was transported Tuesday to historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral for a wake, as family members and even strangers provided sympathy.

“My heart goes out to the Mora family, the Rivera family, for doing God’s work,” Clinton Hill resident Patrick Toussaint mentioned.

“It’s sad, it’s very sad,” mentioned one lady, who couldn’t battle again her tears whereas paying her respects. Asked why she got here, she replied, “It’s the right thing to do.”

Mayor Eric Adams was among the many mourners Tuesday, and he’s scheduled to talk at Wednesday’s funeral. The record additionally contains Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, relations and associates.

Many within the NYPD say they’re grateful for the countless help.

“Once you are NYPD, whether you’re retired or not, you still feel the heartache,” one man mentioned.

It’s been lower than per week since New York buried one other younger hero, Mora’s 22-year-old accomplice, Det. Jason Rivera.

They answered a home violence name final month in Harlem, however as an alternative walked into an ambush. It’s a tragic reminder what officers face and will sacrifice for all of us.

After being gravely wounded, Mora managed to carry on bravely for a couple of extra days and was capable of donate his organs. A hero till the very finish, his ultimate act of service and love saved the lives of 5 individuals.

Several law enforcement officials from the @albanypolice, @VlietPolice and @PdBethlehem simply boarded a bus at APD Headquarters to attend #NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral right this moment in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/i1IYtSfy4T — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) February 2, 2022

“I’ve been grieving since the night it happened,” mentioned Pat Brittan, of Ozone Park, Queens. “I was hoping Officer Mora pulled through. That’s why I had to come.”

Wednesday’s funeral is ready for 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Watch streaming stay on CBS News New York or WLNY-TV 10-55.