NYPD: Orsolya Gaal’s boyfriend David Bonola arrested in brutal murder of Queens mother
Who is David Bonola?
The NYPD mentioned David Bonola labored as a handyman for Gaal, and the 2 had been in an on-and-off intimate relationship for the previous two years.
Investigators imagine he was both let inside her Queens residence or used a key he knew was hidden in a barbecue.
Police say the 44-year-old lived in South Richmond Hill, and fled the scene by Forest Park.
He arrived within the U.S. roughly 20 years in the past from Mexico and doesn’t have any prior arrests.
Timeline of the case
The NYPD launched an in depth timeline of the investigation Thursday.
Police mentioned Gaal went to a present with mates final Friday evening at Lincoln Center earlier than going again to her neighborhood in Forest Hills.
She stopped at an area institution round 11:20 p.m., then returned residence round 12:20 a.m.
Police imagine the suspect arrived at her home between 12:30 and 12:40 a.m. They mentioned he was both let inside or used a key he knew was hidden in a barbeque.
Investigators mentioned Bonola labored as a handyman for Gaal and the 2 had an on-and-off intimate relationship for roughly two years.
They mentioned the couple bought into an argument within the basement, which led to Bonola stabbing Gaal greater than 55 occasions. He allegedly positioned her physique inside a hockey bag that belonged to her son, then rolled it outdoors, leaving a bloody path alongside the sidewalk.
Police mentioned Bonola then fled by Forest Park, the place officers discovered his jacket. Investigators later found boots, a T-shirt and bloody bandages at one other location.
He was additionally handled at an space hospital for wounds to each arms.
Police mentioned when officers tracked him down, Bonola voluntarily went to the precinct and made incriminating statements.
Sources: Suspect discovered with bandage on his hand
Sources inform CBS2 the suspect was taken into custody round 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police have been trying into a reputation and tackle and located a person outdoors with a bandage on his hand, sources say.
He was taken into custody for questioning in a single day and charged Thursday morning.
Retracing Gaal’s ultimate steps
CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with the supervisor of the Forest Hills Station House restaurant, the place Gaal was final seen alive.
Gabe Veras described Gaal as “a very classy woman.”
“Very sweet, beautiful,” he added.
Veras mentioned he wasn’t there Friday evening however video confirmed Gaal cease by the bar.
“Orsolya was here on Friday around 11:45 to 12:30. She came in alone, she left alone. She had her usual a Moscow mule,” he advised Dhillon.”
She was a regular and often came alone. He said he spoke to her last Tuesday.
“She had come again from a live performance, seeing her favourite composer,” he said. “She was delighted at that. She was elated that she noticed this composer dwell. She was very into the humanities and music.”
Veras and others at the restaurant are devastated by her death.
“It’s tremendous tragic,” he said. “It’s very surreal the way it’s happening. We cannot think about what her household goes by. We all really feel unhealthy.”
