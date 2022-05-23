NYPD searching for gunman after man shot to death on subway train approaching Canal Street

NEW YORK — Police are trying to find a gunman after a person was shot and killed on a subway practice Sunday in Lower Manhattan.

The 46-year-old man was shot on a practice approaching the Canal Street station at round 11:45 a.m., police stated at a day information convention.

The man was pronounced useless at Bellevue Hospital.

The suspected gunman and sufferer had no prior contact, police stated.

Police are asking anybody with info or movies associated to the taking pictures to come back ahead.

There are disruptions on subway traces because of the investigation, in response to MTA.info.

