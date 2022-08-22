NYPD searching for suspect in rock attack at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man is recovering after somebody with a rock randomly attacked him on a subway platform early Saturday morning.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Sunday, the suspect continues to be on the free.

The sufferer, 64-year-old Intazar Dar, stated he misplaced one thing extra beneficial than any possessions or cash; he misplaced his sense of security. He has taken the identical prepare to and from work for greater than 1 / 4 of a century, and now he is hoping the one who assaulted him is dropped at justice.

“I can’t eat because the bone was hurting me really badly,” Dar stated.

Describing his accidents and displaying the staples for the wound on his head, Dar stated he’s nonetheless shaken up by what occurred.

He stated he was taking the Q prepare dwelling from work early Saturday morning. Police stated it was simply after midnight when he was assaulted.

“When I just get out the door, right away he come up behind me. He come up behind me angry, and I said, ‘Why you follow me? Why you come from behind me?'” Dar stated. “I was really scared when he hit me, stone to my head.”

He stated the suspect jumped down onto the tracks, grabbed rocks in every hand, after which began punching him.

Dar was hit on the facet of the top a number of occasions. As he began bleeding, the suspect ran off. He was seen on surveillance video shirtless.

Dar was rushed to the hospital for remedy.

“Thank God I’m safe and at home with my family, but this is too much,” Dar stated.

He stated he has lived in New York City for 40 years and that he has taken the Q prepare for 26. He stated he has by no means felt unsafe till now.

Dar stated he’s hoping extra police visibility will assist stop different assaults.

“They need now the NYPD in the station, or the train, because when the police guys are inside we feel safe and secure,” Dar stated.

He stated he’ll proceed his restoration for the subsequent couple of weeks, however added the second he’s cleared to return to work, he intends to take action.