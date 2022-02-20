NYPD: Suspect Punched, Stabbed Woman At East New York Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a suspect after a girl was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn.

It occurred on the Van Siclen Avenue station close to Livonia Avenue in East New York at round 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.

READ MORE: U.S. Has Intel That Russian Commanders Have Orders To Proceed With Ukraine Invasion

According to police, the suspect first punched the 20-year-old girl within the again.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

After a verbal argument between the 2, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl within the stomach thrice, police mentioned.

The girl was taken to the hospital in secure situation.

MORE NEWS: Broadway And Beyond: Starring In Off-Broadway Opera ‘Intimate Apparel’ Is A Childhood Dream Come True For Justin Austin

Anyone with any data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can even submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.