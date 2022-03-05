NYPD: Suspects attacked food delivery worker with baseball bat in Manhattan

NEW YORK — Police are looking for suspects accused of beating a meals supply employee in Manhattan.

According to police, as many as eight individuals attacked the 29-year-old man earlier than he was in a position to get away.

It occurred on St. Nicolas Avenue in Fort George on March 1.

One suspect hit the supply employee within the head with a baseball bat and one other suspect struck him with a stick, police stated.

The man wore a helmet, which police stated protected his head throughout the assault.

The suspects additionally broken the person’s bike.

Anyone with any data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.

