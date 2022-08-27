NYPD: Suspects turn themselves in after fleeing crash that killed Cathy Garcia near Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash Thursday outdoors Yankee Stadium turned themselves in Friday and are dealing with expenses.

Police stated the suspects ran a crimson gentle and slammed into an SUV, pushed by 69-year-old Cathy Garcia, close to River Avenue and 161st Street within the Bronx, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

Police discovered a few dozen believed-to-be stolen catalytic converters within the suspects’ automotive.

Garcia was alone in her automobile and heading to work, the place she dealt with applicant investigations for the Department of Correction. Her son-in-law, Jamel Wright, stated she labored as an consumption officer within the medical division.

“We are heartbroken to learn that a member of our DOC family was tragically taken from us Thursday while on her way to work. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Garcia’s loved ones as we mourn the loss of our colleague,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina stated in an announcement.

“The leader of our family is killed in a horrific car accident and then the people ran off,” he stated. “Wonderful woman. Incredible, just wonderful. Like, you know, the life of the party, great grandmother, great friend.”

“To have it happen to someone so close is hard,” stated neighbor Estrela Uribe.

What’s left of Garcia’s automobile was taken to the forty fourth Precinct, the place the three suspects turned themselves in.

Friday morning, police had the person they stated was the hit-and-run driver in custody. They recognized him as 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, who faces expenses of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident leading to dying and felony possession of stolen property.

The different suspects are 21-year-old Edwin Amparo and 28-year-old Atahualda Rodriguez, who’re charged with felony possession of stolen property and possession of burglar instruments that police stated had been used to drag catalytic converters from vehicles.

“It’s a major problem in this area,” Wright stated.

It’s a serious downside throughout. NYPD knowledge reveals catalytic converter thefts are up 269% citywide up to now this yr in comparison with final.

Around the nook from the crash at El Condado del Muffler, mechanic Ana Reyes noticed three clients Friday alone who had theirs stolen.

“Every day. Every day,” she stated.

The converters comprise helpful valuable metals.

Reyes advises drivers to exchange their stolen ones with aftermarket elements.

“Because when you install the original one, they’re gonna steal it again,” she informed CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Anyone who sells or buys a stolen catalytic converter will be charged with a felony, however provided that it is greater than $1,000 in worth.

In this case, the invaluable loss was Cathy Garcia’s life.