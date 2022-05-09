NYPD: Woman fighting for her life after being pinned by hit-and-run driver in Queens

NEW YORK — There was a Mother’s Day tragedy in Queens. A mom was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash.

As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported from Jamaica, police now need assistance monitoring down the suspect.

Police discovered the deserted truck simply 5 minutes away from the scene, however they’re nonetheless looking for the motive force.

Video obtained by CBS2 exhibits the second a white Ford 550 slams right into a white sedan that neighbors say belongs to the sufferer’s daughter. You see the 2 run as much as the truck and confront the motive force. Police stated it occurred at round 8:30 a.m. on one hundred and twentieth Avenue at 168th Street.

“I just wish that they stayed on the sidewalk and just called police instead of coming in the street and trying to be too vigilant,” neighbor Calvin Williams stated.

As Perez reported, one hundred and twentieth Avenue is a useless finish and the truck was making an unlawful U-turn.

The third particular person seen on the video instructed Perez off digital camera he’s a neighbor and tried to intervene. But earlier than the incident ended, the motive force is seen slamming into a number of extra parked vehicles to finish the U-turn, together with dragging a silver one and pinning the sufferer in between it and one other automobile.

“I’ve never seen that truck, but I did hear from the owner of this business right here that a lot of people are dumping and we were keeping a vigilant eye out for the dumpers,” Williams stated.

According to a number of neighbors Perez spoke to, the top of the road is an space the place individuals are recognized to drag up and dump rubbish. Hours later Sunday, police discovered the truck deserted on 108th Avenue and 164th Place with severe front-end injury. A neighbor shared a Ring video that exhibits the suspect parking the automobile after which strolling away.

Police stated the sufferer is in crucial situation at Jamaica Hospital. Neighbors stated she is a mother and from Nigeria. They additionally stated she works as a surgical nurse.

Again, no arrests have been made and the motive force stays on the run.