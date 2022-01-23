NZ destroys Australia in ‘best of’ list

Australia might have the Gold Coast and the Outback, however an annual listing believes our neighbours throughout the ditch have significantly better locations.

The outside choices and pristine pistes of New Zealand have seen it dominate adventurous classes in Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice listing – together with over Australia.

Aotearoa has swept the awards with journey capital Queenstown being the highest decide for the Pacific.

The annual listing compiled by critiques and rankings left on the TripAdvisor web site has proven that 2021 was the 12 months of quick getaways and outside locations. Two issues that New Zealand excels at.

A visit to Auckland was the third hottest vacation spot within the Pacific, behind jetskiing in Bora Bora and scenic balloon excursions by Lake Wakatipu in the #1 spot. Queenstown additionally made appearances within the prime ski locations for 2022, at quantity 5 behind Whistler in Canada.

These places had been properly forward of Australian favourites such because the Gold Coast in 4th, and Sydney in sixth. NSW was eclipsed by Hobart, which benefited from travellers in search of new outdoorsy places and a quick direct flight from throughout the Tasman.

Rounding out the highest 10 was Rotorua, with a visit to Te Puia.

Overall, nonetheless, Australia had six ‘best destinations’ within the prime 10 over New Zealand’s three.

Continuing the pattern of places with loads of area, the Spanish islands of Majorca and Ibiza had been the primary and sixth quickest rising places on the earth. Possibly a mirrored image of worldwide travellers ‘dipping their toes’ again into abroad journey with a visit with multigenerational enchantment.

Costa Rica’s geothermal Arenal Volcano National Park was the highest rated vacation spot by outside lovers. Despite final years’ journey restrictions on African nations, Safari holidays noticed an increase in recognition, with the Serengeti, Maasai Mara and Kruger making the highest 5, behind India’s Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

New Zealand’s nationwide parks had been properly represented, with Fiordland making sixth and Westland Tai Poutini coming in at ninth. The glacier nation was hit by an enormous downturn in worldwide guests, nonetheless it seems that these visiting final 12 months left rave critiques with TripAdvisor.

Based on the critiques left between November 2020 and October 2021, for the almost 8 million companies on TripAdvisor, the Travellers Choice awards take a look at journey tendencies worldwide.

“As the world returns to travel, trips will look different than before. New destinations, new experiences, and new priorities will take centre stage,” stated Sarah Mathews group head of partnerships for TripAdvisor.

“Nearly three-quarters (70 per cent) of travellers globally say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans.”

Top 10 Popular Destinations within the South Pacific

1. Queenstown – New Zealand

2. Bora Bora – French Polynesia

3. Auckland – New Zealand

4. Gold Coast – Australia

5. Hobart – Australia

6. Sydney – Australia

7. Port Douglas – Australia

8. Cairns – Australia

9. Melbourne – Australia

10. Rotorua – New Zealand

Top 25 Destinations for Outdoor Enthusiasts

1. Arenal Volcano National Park – Costa Rica

2. Jim Corbett National Park – India

3. Serengeti National Park – Tanzania

4. Maasai Mara National Reserve – Kenya

5. Kruger National Park – South Africa

6. Fiordland National Park – New Zealand

7. Denali National Park and Preserve – United States

8. Kilimanjaro National Park – Tanzania

9. Westland Tai Poutini National Park – New Zealand

10. New Forest National Park Hampshire – United Kingdom

11. Snowdonia National Park – United Kingdom

12. Banff National Park – Canada

13. Cilento and Vallo di Diano National Park – Italy

14. Jasper National Park – Canada

15. Grand Canyon National Park – United States

16. Tarangire National Park – Tanzania

17. Ngorongoro Conservation Area – Tanzania

18. Freycinet – Australia

19. Vatnajokull National Park – Iceland

20. Grand Teton National Park – United States

21. Bryce Canyon National Park – United States

22. Plitvice Lakes National Park – Croatia

23. Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park – Brazil

24. Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park – Australia

25. Zion National Park – United States

This article initially appeared on the NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission