NZ neighbour caught throwing dog poo on woman’s driveway

A lady put in a digital camera on the entrance of her home after she found canine poo randomly showing on her driveway.

Sasha Poldmaa, a Canadian New Zealander, had been coming house from work in mid-February to seek out canine poo scattered throughout her driveway for 3 days straight.

The 37-year-old owns three canines – Crow (NZ heading canine), Ruby (border collie) and Skye (blue heeler).

She assured information.com.au and reiterated in her now viral TikTok, that she’s by no means had any points along with her pets, nor has she had any complaints about them from neighbours.

So, to seek out canine poo on the entrance of her home was each worrying and baffling to her.

“I got home one day and there were two piles of poo in front of the kennel and I thought, ‘That’s weird,’ because no dog would take a dump right in front of another dog’s kennel,” Sasha stated.

The mother-of-four who lives in Wanganui, within the North Island, didn’t assume something of it – till it occurred once more.

“I thought it was strange for it to happen two days in a row – someone was definitely putting it there. Then when it happened a third time, I was like, ‘I am going to set up a camera and catch who’s doing it.”

Sasha arrange her iPad straight in entrance of their kennel and likewise one on the prime of her driveway.

“That night I got home from work and immediately after I saw the footage I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is mad.’”

In a TikTok she made concerning the incident, which has since clocked greater than 5 million views, Sasha revealed the footage confirmed her neighbour dumping piles of poo on her driveway.

“The way she did it – she was just throwing them right where I get out of the car,” Sasha instructed information.com.au.

“I don’t even walk [the dogs] past her house – I go the other way and there are other dogs in the neighbourhood,” the mum stated.

Shocked and confused by what she had witnessed, Sasha wrote the girl a stern letter which stated: “Dear Neighbour, I was shocked to find out after reviewing the video surveillance of my house, it was because of your arrogant and frightening assumptions on my negligent animal ownership that led to three consecutive days of driveway dog poo dumping.

“Now firstly I took the opportunity to return the faeces to your property using my own doggie poo bags which you’d see me walking with IF I ever did actually walk down your direction in the street.”

She went on to say: “Because this is something that I refuse to ignore as a result of your repeated and deliberate acts of bitterness towards my family … you should expect a friendly visit from the local police in the coming days as you are not only chargeable under the nuisance laws but I am genuinely concerned for the safety of my pets because of your hatred towards them.”

She ended the be aware with: “P.S. An apology would be welcomed in exchange for not demanding costs for damages.”

Sasha posted the be aware in her neighbour’s letterbox together with a number of luggage of the faeces.

The mother-of-four wasn’t positive how her neighbour would react, saying she hardly slept in anticipation of the response to her letter and “deposit”.

In a fourth and closing video rounding off the saga, Sasha defined the neighbour knocked on her door to apologise.

It appears the neighbour was discovering poo on her garden and had assumed it belonged to Sasha’s canines.

But Sasha stated she knew the poo didn’t belong to any of her canines as she is aware of what she feeds them, including there are lots of different canines within the neighbourhood that it may have belonged to.

On the TikTok she recounted the dialog between the 2 of them, with the upset neighbour saying: “I am so sorry, I’d rather you had have come to me in the first place.

“I must admit I’m very sorry but I’ve thrown the dog poo bags over the back corner. It was an assumption I guess.

“I felt quite sick and horrible afterwards. I really do apologise. Ah well the laugh’s on me so let’s face it.”

Sasha stated all of it ended properly and it was brave of her neighbour to return and apologise.

“I told her next time you have an issue just come and talk to me about it,” Sasha stated.