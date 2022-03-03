NZ ponders aftermath of anti-vax protest

New Zealand police chief Andrew Coster has hailed his power because the world’s greatest regardless of a fiery finish to a 23-day occupation of Wellington’s parliamentary precinct by anti-vaxxers.

On Wednesday, a number of hundred officers moved in on the occupation, which started on February 8 to protest towards the federal government’s COVID-19 insurance policies, particularly vaccine mandates.

Police encountered fierce resistance all day as they towed automobiles and broke down illegally assembled buildings, together with tents and even bogs plumbed into the center of a Wellington street.

By afternoon, as police moved in, protesters threw chairs and paving stones at officers, and lit fires on parliament’s lawns as they retreated.

Seven officers spent the evening at Wellington hospital with non-life threatening accidents.

“I’m incredibly proud of our people and what they did,” Mr Coster advised Newstalk ZB.

“You won’t see more a more professional, restrained, courageous resolution of a situation like that anywhere else in the world. It was exceptional.”

There have been 87 arrests with fees together with trespassing, obstruction, assaulting police and possession of weapons.

The commissioner was dubbed ‘Cuddles Coster’ and roundly criticised for letting the protest develop right into a full-blown occupation blocking a number of metropolis centre streets within the parliamentary precinct.

He stated a tipping level was reached as he acquired intelligence the protest had been infiltrated by violent people.

“We never wanted it to end like that but we did what we had to do,” he stated.

It shouldn’t be but clear now the perimeter anti-vaxx component will regather and reply, however the brand new day has introduced reflections on the necessity to present safety at parliament alongside the proper to protest.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson stated the federal government would evaluate preparations however wanted to strike a “careful balance”.

“Coming to protest is a very important (right). We’ll take some time to work our way through that,” he advised Radio NZ.

“The low point (was) when the children’s playground was set fire to.

“Adjacent to the playground are two enormous pohutukawa bushes … I used to be very fearful they might go up as properly. They did not as a result of extraordinary efforts of our emergency providers.”

The clearing of the lawns have also revealed the scale of the massive clean-up job, which has begun in earnest.

Protesters lined the lawns with hay and dug trenches throughout their keep and lots left tents and possessions behind after they departed.