NZ rocked by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked New Zealand with reviews it was felt on each the north and south islands simply after 4pm native time.

The earthquake rocked central NZ simply after 4pm native time at a depth of 30km. The epicentre is believed to be roughly 30km south-west of Seddon, a small city in Marlborough, on New Zealand’s South Island.

Website GeoNet, which data earthquake knowledge because it occurs, reveals New Zealanders felt the quake everywhere in the nation.

There had been greater than 15,000 reviews recorded with solely a handful describing the quake as “extreme”.

The New Zealand Herald reviews the earthquake was felt “widely in Wellington and in Nelson”.

