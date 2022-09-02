Oath Keepers attorney has been charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice

toggle caption Jose Luis Magana/AP

An legal professional for the far-right, anti-government group the Oath Keepers has been indicted in reference to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Kellye SoRelle, who was arrested in Junction, Texas, is newest particular person with ties to the group to face costs stemming from the riot. A grand jury in Washington, D.C., handed up an indictment charging her with 4 counts, together with conspiracy, obstruction of an official continuing and obstruction of justice.

She is anticipated to make her preliminary look in federal court docket in Austin, Texas.

SoRelle is a lawyer and shut affiliate of Stewart Rhodes, the founder and chief of the Oath Keepers. Rhodes and different members of the group are slated to go on trial on the finish of September on seditious conspiracy and different costs for his or her alleged actions in reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. The authorities says they sought to make use of pressure to cease Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

SoRelle took up Rhodes’ place as head of the group after he was charged, according to some reports.

At the hearings from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, panel members introduced forth proof that Trump allies coordinated with members of far-right teams just like the Oath Keepers.

“The best illustration for what the Oath Keepers are happened Jan. 6. We saw that stacked military formation going up the stairs of our Capitol,” Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, said at one of the hearings in July.

He described the Oath Keepers as a “violent militia” that has drifted additional to the suitable.

He added the violence from Jan. 6 makes him involved for the subsequent election: “I do fear for this next election cycle because who knows what that might bring.”