Obama library has “jackpot” UFO records, but they’ll take a while to get

Saying he is “absolutely floored” by UFO information on the Obama Presidential Library, a researcher says it might nonetheless take 16 years to acquire.

UFO researcher John Greenewald Jr. stated that the Obama Presidential Library notified him that it has doubtlessly tens of 1000’s of paperwork regarding previous authorities packages learning extraterrestrial encounters. While the federal authorities has turn into much less tight-lipped about UFOs lately, Greenewald’s request reveals challenges stay in shaking unfastened new info.

Greenewald heads The Black Vault, which makes use of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to acquire declassified authorities paperwork that he posts online.

In a weblog posted to The Black Vault’s web site, Greenewald stated he filed a FOIA request for information, communications, photographs and movies regarding a number of authorities packages on unidentified flying objects or “aerial phenomena.”

Greenewald stated on March 10 the library responded saying it has roughly 3,440 pages and 26,271 digital information aware of his request.

“Jackpot,” Greenewald stated in a tweet Wednesday, including, “If true, I am absolutely floored the Obama Presidential library has that.”

Jackpot. The Obama Presidential Library simply knowledgeable me they’ve roughly 3,440 pages and 26,271 digital information that pertain to my request for #AATIP / #UFO / #UAP and #AAWSAP info. If true, I’m completely floored the Obama Presidential library has that. pic.twitter.com/Iybgq69L2y — John Greenewald, Jr. (@blackvaultcom) March 10, 2022

However, he stated on Twitter that one other letter from the library’s employees “took the wind right out of my sails of excitement.” The letter stated his request was be accomplished in roughly 16 years.

Greenewald stated he requested the library to rearrange an on-site go to to evaluate unclassified materials to no avail. He’s additionally reached out to members of Congress calling the information “of immense public interest” that play “a crucial role in understanding an issue now being explored heavily by the House and Senate.”

After being handled with derision for years, high-ranking authorities officers at the moment are taking UFOs severely. Florida Senator Marco Rubio said in an interview with Newsweek final 12 months that UFOs might be a matter of nationwide safety.

“Dozens of men and women we have entrusted with the defense of our country are telling us about encounters with unidentified aircraft with capabilities we do not fully understand,” Rubio stated. “We cannot allow the stigma of UFO’s to keep us from seriously investigating these encounters.”

The Pentagon final 12 months launched a extremely anticipated report mandated by Congress. The report included 120 incidents involving UFOs examined by the Pentagon during the last 20 years, together with movies of “unexplained aerial phenomena.”

“The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” reads the report.

The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act permitted by Congress final 12 months accommodates a provision requested by Rubio in addition to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Ruben Gallego that created an workplace devoted to learning unidentified aerial phenomena.

Newsweek has reached out to Greenewald and the Obama Presidential Library for remark.