Obama shares reunion video with boy who touched his hair in iconic photo in 2009

Former US President Barack Obama took to Twitter to share a candy video of his reunion with a boy whom he had met in 2009. The boy named Jacon Philadelphia was 5 years previous when he visited the Oval Office along with his dad and mom and elder brother. He had requested Obama if his hair was like Jacob’s. The president had leaned down and let him contact his hair. The second was captured on digital camera which grew to become an iconic {photograph}.

Obama met Jacob once more and shared a video of their interplay on his Twitter account on May 27. The clip has obtained greater than 1.2 million views to this point.

The video opens to indicate Obama calling Jacob and asking him if he remembered him. “I remember you telling me that your hair was going to be grey next time,” the boy says. Obama laughs and says, “And I was not lying!”

In the video, Obama goes on to element his interplay with Jacob that befell in 2009. Jacob’s father was a marine who had served within the National Security Council. He had introduced his spouse and two sons to the White House. Obama recalled that whereas the older brother was actually critical and requested questions on weapon programs and the funds course of, the youthful brother Jacob was him and had a distinct form of query. “Is your hair like mine,” Jacob had requested Obama. Obama requested him to verify and see. So he leaned down and Jacob touched his hair. The {photograph} was hung within the West Wing throughout Obama’s presidency.

“That photo became one of our favorites – a reminder of the power of seeing yourself in your leaders. Today, he’s graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion,” Obama posted as a part of the caption to the video.

Watch the video under:

Jacob Philadelphia was 5 years previous when he visited the Oval Office and requested if his hair was like mine. That picture grew to become one in all our favorites – a reminder of the ability of seeing your self in your leaders. Today, he is graduating from highschool! Check out our latest reunion. pic.twitter.com/gB39hFS3Wp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2022

“I love this. I remember this photo well. So amazing to see and hear from young Jacob, who is now graduating from high school. I appreciated and still appreciate everything you did and continue to do for our country & our kids. These videos are great,” commented a Twitter person. “Dear President Obama. This video actually brought tears to my eyes it reminded me that if we work hard enough and believe hard enough we can reach that star in the sky. Your legacy will live on forever and I am proud to say that you are my President,” wrote one other.

What are your ideas on this heartwarming reunion?