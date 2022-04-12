Obama: Ukraine invasion proof that Putin has grown more ‘reckless’

But “what we’ve seen with the invasion of Ukraine is him being reckless in a way that you might not have anticipated eight, 10 years ago,” Obama continued, including: “The danger was always there.”

Russian forces have overwhelmingly floundered of their efforts to overhaul Ukraine since launching their invasion in February, they usually retreated from across the capital of Kyiv in current days amid stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.

U.S. officials now assess that Russian forces are resupplying and reinforcing their ranks earlier than mounting a brand new offensive within the Donbas area of jap Ukraine — the place Russia first made an incursion 48 days in the past into two breakaway areas largely managed by Moscow-backed separatists.

CIA Director William Burns told Congress last month that Putin might be “angry and frustrated” by the state of Russia’s conflict effort, and that “he’s likely to double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties.”

Indeed, Russian forces’ hasty retreat in northern Ukraine exposed scenes of apparent war crimes and other atrocities in Bucha and different suburbs of Kyiv. Russia’s concentrating on of civilian areas additionally has included a missile strike on a practice station within the jap metropolis of Kramatorsk that killed more than 50 people final Friday.

In a statement Monday night, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated the Defense Department was monitoring experiences of potential chemical weapons use within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine.