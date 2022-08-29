Oberoi Group To Invest Rs 1,500 Crore In This State’s Projects

Oberoi Group to take a position Rs 1,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh’s tasks

Amaravati:

Luxury resort chain Oberoi Group has come ahead to take a position Rs 1,500 crore in varied tasks in Andhra Pradesh thereby creating direct employment to 1,500 individuals, an official launch stated on Monday.

President and Chief Operating Officer Rajaraman Shankar referred to as on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp workplace right here and expressed curiosity to take a position about Rs 1,500 crore in AP, it stated.

Rajaraman Shankar defined about Oberoi Group Hotels’ plans within the State and confirmed curiosity to begin their lodges in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsley Hills together with working a tourism centre in Paderu area, it additional stated.

“Oberoi Group has come forward to invest Rs 1,500 crore, thereby directly providing employment and employment opportunities to 1,500 people and 11,000 people indirectly. The group is about to build all hotels with seven star facilities,” the discharge stated.

In this regard, the Chief Minister directed the officers to supply all vital permissions for Oberoi tasks within the State beneath a single window system.

Tourism and Culture Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and CMO officers participated on this assembly, the discharge added.